EIFFAGE SA/ADR’s (EFGSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFGSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

