Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC

Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,041,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,956 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises 12.4% of Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $25,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,053,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,279,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,860,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 125.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after buying an additional 3,112,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2,185.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,906,000 after buying an additional 5,250,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.87. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.