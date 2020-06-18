Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.79. The stock had a trading volume of 145,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $167.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.64.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,110,657 shares of company stock worth $166,844,412. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

