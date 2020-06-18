Elrond One Day Volume Hits $23.98 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Elrond has a market cap of $44.36 million and $23.98 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.01859195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00171431 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00110386 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,999,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,663,844,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

