Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

News coverage about Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Emmi earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EMLZF stock remained flat at $$930.00 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $930.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emmi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Emmi AG develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland. The company focuses on fresh products, such as lifestyle, convenience, and health products. Its dairy products comprise milk and milk drinks, yoghurt, cream, butter, curd, and cheese products, as well as fondue and raclette products.

