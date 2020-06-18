Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stake Cut by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,465 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 2.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of Enbridge worth $76,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,685 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,263,000 after acquiring an additional 362,920 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,122,000 after acquiring an additional 243,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 172,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,502. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.