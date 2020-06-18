Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.78

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.78 and traded as high as $30.95. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 332,112 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.71.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,734,408.63. Insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,710 in the last quarter.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

