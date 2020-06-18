ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ENDESA S A/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ELEZY stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. ENDESA S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

ELEZY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ENDESA S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENDESA S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

