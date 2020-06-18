Energo Price Up 6% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Energo token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Energo has a market capitalization of $142,213.67 and approximately $46.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.37 or 0.05588752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00053161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031948 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012280 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

