Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.73. Energous shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 55,211 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $98.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 18,262.44% and a negative return on equity of 167.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $44,752.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 420,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,384 shares of company stock worth $100,508. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Energous by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Energous by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energous by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth $149,531,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Energous by 68.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

