Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.53 ($11.83).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.20 ($12.58) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ENI stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €8.83 ($9.93). The company had a trading volume of 32,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ENI has a 1-year low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a 1-year high of €14.92 ($16.76).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

