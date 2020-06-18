Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 512,651 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.26% of Entegris worth $82,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.91. 19,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,207. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

