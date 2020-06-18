Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.49% of Equitable worth $357,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Equitable by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 408,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 213,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 317,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 565,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 87,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other news, Director George Stansfield acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.