Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $207.00 at Raymond James

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $188.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.94.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

