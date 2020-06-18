Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Etsy earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Etsy’s ranking:

Get Etsy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,308. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $88.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,061 shares of company stock worth $17,570,751 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.