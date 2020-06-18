Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Everbridge earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of EVBG traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,438.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock worth $8,155,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

