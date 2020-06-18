EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $24.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy purchased 5,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 996,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

