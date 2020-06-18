Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.22

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $4.90. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 665 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

About Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

