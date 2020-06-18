Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.52. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 181,188 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $393.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 417,362 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

