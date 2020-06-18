ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ExlService earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,891. ExlService has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

