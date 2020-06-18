EXMR FDN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,618.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $198,115.71 and $4,618.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.12 or 0.05647048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00053368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032037 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012429 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

