Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.88. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 977,962 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 286.40% and a negative net margin of 196.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,220,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 73,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 824,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

