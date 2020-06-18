FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.77% of FactSet Research Systems worth $78,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,010,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,588. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $318.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

