Fanuc (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Fanuc (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fanuc earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS KYCCF traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $417.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.17. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $249.07 and a fifty-two week high of $436.00.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

