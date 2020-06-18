FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,693 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 95,922 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $619,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 12.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 32.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $849,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.22.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.52. 224,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of -99.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

