FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRRVY. ValuEngine raised shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $28.24. 5,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

