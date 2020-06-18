Fetch (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX and Binance. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.25 or 0.05620337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031930 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012409 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

