Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $785,947,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.77. 86,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,539. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

