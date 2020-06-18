Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 360,075 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $69,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.43. 77,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,539. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

