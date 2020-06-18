FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,388 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 574,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,873. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Cfra lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

