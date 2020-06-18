FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.91 on Thursday, reaching $378.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

