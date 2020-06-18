FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,347 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,778. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.