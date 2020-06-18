FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2,078.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after purchasing an additional 569,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 558,607 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,252 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $128.67. 54,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,913. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

