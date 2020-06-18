FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.67. 441,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

