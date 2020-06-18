FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1,357.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,060,890 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

