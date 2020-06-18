FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

Splunk stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.73. 615,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average is $149.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $585,414.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,826,246.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,687,727 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

