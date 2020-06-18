FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 488 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 141,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

