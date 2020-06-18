FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,000 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.26% of FireEye worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in FireEye by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,084,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,572. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

