First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBMS. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens raised First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered First Bancshares from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

