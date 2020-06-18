First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $223.00

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $223.00 and traded as low as $185.50. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $185.97, with a volume of 126 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $595.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day moving average of $222.56.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

