FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,981,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,499,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $359,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after buying an additional 1,762,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,284,000 after buying an additional 297,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,229,000 after buying an additional 620,424 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 86.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,500,000 after buying an additional 4,806,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,039,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,926. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

