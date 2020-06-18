Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 861,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $82,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 635,766 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $37,224,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,496 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 111,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

