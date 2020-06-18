FLETA (FLETA) Trading 45.4% Higher Over Last Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, FLETA has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $33.16 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.01859195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00171431 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00110386 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,007,443,382 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

