Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

FLNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 6,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,715. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fluent has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.12.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 486,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 403,375 shares during the period. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Fluent by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,696,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 156,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fluent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

