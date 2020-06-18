Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $146.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.31.

FTNT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $149.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $544,698.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $8,052,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 16.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 28.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

