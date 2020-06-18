Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $6.31. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 966,423 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on FVI. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.40 to C$6.80 in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.64.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$63.77 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.6230642 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

