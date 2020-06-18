Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Cut to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXF. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

FOXF stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.12. 1,900,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $91.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,637,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,056,000 after acquiring an additional 179,451 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,982 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 585,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 117,575 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

