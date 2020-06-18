Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

FOXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities downgraded Fox Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $4.30 on Wednesday, hitting $78.18. 86,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,024. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

