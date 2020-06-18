FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 4.2%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.26, 8,421,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 14,710,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several brokerages have commented on FCEL. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $498.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.08.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 660.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 497,818 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

