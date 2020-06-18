Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $826.33

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $826.33 and traded as low as $738.16. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at $775.00, with a volume of 5,590 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.82) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 708.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 825.26. The firm has a market cap of $243.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Helen Jones bought 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £5,024.96 ($6,395.52).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

